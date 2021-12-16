Jennifer “Lulu” Nelson Eckert, 69, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Born April 24, 1952, to the late John “Red” and Jessie (Babb) Nelson of Nortonville, she was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains and the class of ‘70 South Hopkins graduate. She worked for Dr. Brown Optometry for about 15 years. Lulu enjoyed traveling, helping at the school, planning events or having cookouts as long as her family and friends were there. She and her husband were “snowbirds” and loved when family would come to visit in Florida. Most important to her was being “Nonna” to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Eckert; brother-in-law Jimmie Larkins; great-niece Mandy Moore; great-nephew Logan Larkins; and sisters Sue Paris and Jean Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Chad (Summer) Burgett of Cadiz and Amy (Brent) Blades of Nortonville; five grandchildren, Mason and Abi Burgett and Ashton, Reagan and Charlie Utley; siblings Linda Larkins of Madisonville, Donnell Johnson of Georgia, Johnny (Karen) Nelson of Madisonville, Curtis (Renee) Nelson of Bowling Green and Jerry Paris of Marion; her grandchildren’s papaw, Charlie Burgett; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial service was Wednesday at Madisonville First Assembly of God Church. Bro. Heath Carlton officiated.
