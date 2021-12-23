Marsha Gail Hall, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, near her residence. Ms. Hall was born Aug. 17, 1949, to the late Norman Townsend and Rowena Mae McNeeley Townsend. She was a 1968 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, worked as a funeral attendant and cared for the facilities at Beshear Funeral Home and also cared and cleaned homes for several families in Dawson Springs. Marsha also worked many years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing and for many years as an inspector at Carhartt Manufacturing.
She is survived by her two sons, Billy Austin (Maranda) West of Madisonville and Robert Jason Cummins of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Laura (Robert Peek) Cummins-Croft of Princeton; a sister, Donna Jean Beshear of Princeton; a brother, Harold Ray Townsend of Dawson Springs; an uncle, Bill Townzen of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren, Teah (Bret) Croft-Collins, Matthew Croft and Levi Ray West; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hillyard and Rob Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Gale Cummins; two sons, Dennis Ray West and Barry Cummins; and two brothers, Terry Lane Townsend and Kenneth Wayne Townsend.
Visitation for Marsha Gail Hall will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to the noon funeral hour Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate the service, and burial will follow at McNeeley Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Beshear, Timmy Beshear, Tyler Beshear, Hayden Stewart, Justin Crockett and Anthony Esposito. Jodie Johnson and Sheldon Mitchell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Ms. Hall’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at noon Wednesday. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
The family has requested that masks be worn by everyone attending the visitation and service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Dawson Springs Disaster Relief, Planters Bank, c/o Anita Black, 50 Oak Heights, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
