Oaklynn Charleigh Koon of Dawson Springs, KY, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Nortons Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.
She was born September 28, 2021 in Madisonville to Douglas and Jackie Rose Koon. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rodney Rose.
She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Jackie Koon of Dawson Springs; brothers, Bentley Felkins of Dawson Springs and Dallas Koon of Dawson Springs; grandparents, Shelia Rose of Dawson Springs, Audrey Carman of Anton, KY, and Scott Koon of Marion, KY; great-grandmother Eula Strahl of Madisonville; uncles, James Parker of Dawson Springs, Rodney Miller of Crown Point, IN, and Albert Carman of Madisonville; aunts, Megan Tuz-Tamayo of Anton, and Naomi Majia of Madisonville; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
