Jameaka Lynn Thomas, 46, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Jameaka was a member of Temple of Praise and worked at various convenient stores as a customer service representative.
Survivors include her father, Gene Thomas Sr.; son James Gray; daughter Jameria Thomas; sisters Katherine Jones, Chanel Bell, Chantel Bell and Nichole Wyckoff; and brothers Thomas Thomas, Gene Thomas Jr., Eric Hunter, Kevin Chambers, Jonah Bell II and Tracy Palmer.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home.
