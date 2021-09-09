Tammy Louise Winters, 55, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the home of her family. Tammy worked as a med tech in local nursing homes.
Survivors include her father, Gordon Junior Adams; her husband, Randall Winters; daughters Hannah Winters and Bethany Seal; and brothers Jodie Adams, L.C. Fields, Dewayne Fields and Ken Fields.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Piney Grove Cemetery, Caldwell County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
