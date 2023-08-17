The Maroons football team will get in one last practice before hitting the road for their first season game against Union County tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m.
Head Coach Chris Price says they are ready to get this season started, and hopefully with a win.
“We are excited to start the 2023 season,” Price said. “Our kids have put in a lot of work this off season in hopes of reaching their goals of a District Championship. Senior Captain Anias Mitchell is playing a larger role in the offense, and seniors Quintin Rodgers and Michael Bailey secured college football opportunities in the preseason. We will lean on our senior leadership as we start the season because these young men have been battle tested. We expect our underclassmen to be solid contributors as well.”
