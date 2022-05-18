A traffic stop on Madison Avenue on Tuesday landed two men behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
Madisonville Police Report that at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer reported observing an occupant in a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt. The officer conducted a traffic stop and alleges that he saw both the driver and passenger of the vehicle acting as if they were trying to conceal items in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
The report states that the driver of the vehicle, Colton Miller, 24 of Madisonville, consented to a search of the vehicle. Police say they then located a magnetic box underneath the vehicle. Inside they report finding two baggies of meth, two bags of synthetic marijuana and suspected THC pills.
Miller along with his passenger, Samuel Holeman, 27 of Nebo, were arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
