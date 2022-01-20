Irwin Timothy “Timmy” Luttrell, 60, of Madisonville died, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Bowling Green Medical Center in Bowling Green. Mr. Luttrell was a long-haul truck driver.
Mr. Luttrell is survived by his mother, Jane Johnston (Mike); one son, Cody Luttrell; a sister, Kim Laffoon (Ken); and a girlfriend, Darlene Gregory.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow in Old Suthards Cemetery.
Face masks, and social distancing are highly recommended.
