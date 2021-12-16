Linda Ruth Riley, 80, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence in Dawson Springs. Ms. Riley was born Sept. 2, 1941, to David Rufus Jackson and Bessy Olene Messamore Jackson. She was a 1959 graduate of South Hopkins High School. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, and she worked several places, including Woodburn’s Pharmacy and Pennyrile Resort State Park, and she performed housekeeping services for many years. She was a devoted member of the Union Temple General Baptist Church.
Preceding Ms. Riley in death were her parents; beloved husband of 50 years, L.D. Riley; and son, Jeffery Riley.
Ms. Riley is survived by a daughter, Tawana (Mike) Balderas of Metropolis, Illinois; a son, Trent Riley
of Knoxville, Tennessee;
two sisters, Mary Lou (
The Rev. Clifton) Vandiver of Union County and Patsy Brown of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren,
Kassi Winters of Madisonville, Daniel (Jill) Riley of Ocala, Florida; Samantha (Josh) Adamson of Graham and Brad (Ashley) Riley of Nashville, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Taylor and Reese Adamson.
Visitation for Linda Ruth Riley will be from 11 a.m until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. David Hoard will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at Union Temple Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Brad Riley, David Adamson, Troy Brown, Trevor Sewell, Jordon Stanley and Tex Smith.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
