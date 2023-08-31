Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer hosted Hopkins County Central Tuesday evening in a county rivalry match in front of a packed house. The Maroons scored 10 goals before, with roughly 10 minutes left, the officials called the match due to the mercy rule.
“This was a good win for us as seven different players scored,” Maroon Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “We played good Maroon soccer. Credit to Central for making life tough on us for the first half.”
Maverick Peyton, Brighton Mier and Eli Redpath all scored two goals. Logan Terry had one goal and three assists. Kelby Crosby, Jackson Elkins and Kyle Yates all scored one goal a piece. Sam Dodds had four assists and Dru Lile had one assist.
Goalie Hunter Gamblin had one save. Goalie Adam Devine also saw some playing time in front of the net Tuesday night.
Hopkins County Central goalie, William Clevenger had 14 saves on the night, allowing ten goals.
“I’m super proud of my boys for continuing to improve game by game this season,” said Agisilaou . “We have a very unselfish team this season and it’s truly showing.”
