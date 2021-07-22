Keith Edward Clayton, 54, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1966, in Madisonville to Judy Parish Moore and the late Wayne Clayton of Madisonville.
Keith was a salesman at Carpet Barn, and he also installed carpet with his brother, Kevin. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Keith enjoyed playing cards and cooking.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Judy and Don Moore of Madisonville; brother Kevin Clayton of Madisonville; sisters Teresa (Chuck) Robinson, Donna (Willie) Pool and Karen Clayton, all of Madisonville and Kristal (Brian) Richardson of Dawson Springs; several nieces and nephews; and his special aunt, Patsy Stone of Dixon.
A service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Brian Richardson officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Al Lock, George Carter, Chuck Robinson, John Sowers, William Thomas Jr. and Tyler Sowers.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
