SLAUGHTERS — Lawrence Hust, 89, of Slaughters, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
Lawrence was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Sebree to the late Vernie and Valeria Hust. He worked for Texas Gas from 1957 until his retirement in 1990. For most of his life, he has been in the farming business beginning at age 12 when he borrowed money to put a crop out. He was the owner of L. Hust Farms and Hust Cattle Company. He was a 65-year member of Slaughters United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Kentucky Small Grain Growers from 1996-2014 and served as President from 2000-2003. He was also a member of the Kentucky Council on Agriculture from 1997-2003 and at one time was the mayor of Slaughters.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his first wife, Robbie Lee Nance Hust; daughter Debbie Hust Dunville; and sister Jacqueline Eastwood.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Dora Ann Hust; daughter Susie Hust of Cadiz; stepson Doug Howard of Owensboro; stepdaughter Terri Marksberry of Decatur, Illinois; granddaughter Jerri Anna Fisk of Slaughters; great-grandson, Ari Fisk of Slaughters; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel with Pastor Cameron Edwards officiating. Burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
