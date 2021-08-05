Brenda Sanders Almon, 56, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Brenda was employed with American Printing.

Survivors include her son, Terry Almon; brothers Raymond Sanders and William Sanders Jr.; and sisters Susan Blixt and Teresa Horton.

Private memorial service: Mahr Park, Madisonville. Burial: Suthards Cemetery, Earlington.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.