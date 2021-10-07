Mr. George “Dedo” Bass of Madisonville, born Aug. 28, 1936, to George Augusta and Artelia Bass in Hecla, went to rest in his heavenly home on Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021. He graduated from J.W. Million High School and enlisted and served in the U.S. Army for two years. George retired as an Island Creek Coal Miner after 40 years of employment and was a lifelong member of UMWA Local 1623. George was a member of Covenant Community Church, where he served as a faithful elder and volunteered for covenant care for many years. He was an avid golfer and sports fanatic. George loved to watch Westerns, play card games and grill for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Augusta and Artelia Jones Bass; brothers Henry Palmer, Willie Alfred Bass, Frank Bass and Charles Bass; sister Ruby Mackey; and two great-grandchildren.
George leaves to cherish his memory a loving and faithful wife of 58 1/2 years, Jean; sisters-in-law Mrs. Frances Bass of Chicago and Mrs. Theresa Palmer of Madisonville; six children, Bruce Bass of Alberquerque, New Mexico, Craig (Jan) Bass of Lakeland, Florida, Stenovia (Martin) McCray of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and André Bass, Mary Bass and Valveta White, all of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the caregivers: Miss Sandy Bowman, Ms. Shelly Jarrell and Ms. Joy Jones.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will be at Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Masks are required at all services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.