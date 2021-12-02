Logan David McKnight, 18, of Dawson Springs, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. McKnight was born in Madisonville to Jason and Ashley Purdy McKnight. He was a 2021 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a freshman at Western Kentucky University. He participated in several high school sports programs and especially loved playing on the high school basketball team. Additionally, he was an outdoor sportsman and particularly loved deer hunting. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Manuel Vidal Martinez; his maternal great-grandparents, Ethel and Cecil Purdy; and maternal cousin Jordyn Purdy.
He is survived by his parents, Jason and Ashley McKnight of Dawson Springs; a brother, Jett McKnight of Richmond; a sister, Kara McKnight of Dawson Springs; maternal grandparents David and Brenda Purdy Sr.; paternal grandparents Michael and Darlene McKnight; paternal grandmother Joyce Winstead; and paternal great-grandmother Joyce Martinez, all of Dawson Springs, KY; maternal uncle and aunt David and Erin Purdy Jr.; paternal uncle and aunt Tim and Suzi McKnight; paternal aunts Rochel McKnight and Rihanna McKnight; paternal uncle Ryan McKnight; maternal cousins Brooke Purdy and Levi Purdy; and paternal cousins Will McKnight and Wes McKnight.
There was a public service for Logan David McKnight on Wednesday in the gymnasium of Dawson Springs High School. The Rev. Trent C. Keeton, DSHS Principal Mr. Todd Marshall and former DSHS basketball coach Chad Burgett officiated. Burial followed at the Shyflat Tabernacle Cemetery in northern Christian County.
Active pallbearers were David Purdy Jr., Ayden David, Braxton Cotton, Skyler Clark, Cole Collins and Gage Smiley. Honorary pallbearers were Landon Pace, Levi Purdy, Ethan Huddleston and Drew Davis.
The service may be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.