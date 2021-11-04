The Rev. Arthur Tyrone Johnson, 73, of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
The Rev. Johnson was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Morton’s Gap to the late Eddie and Eva Lucille Johnson. He lived a full life dedicated to the service to others. At the time of his death, he was an associate pastor at Flower Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was a long-serving member of the City of Earlington city council from 1972 to 1983 and served two terms as mayor from 1984 to 1987 and from 2015 to 2018.
The Rev. Johnson’s other passion was sports. Famously, he was a member of the Earlington High School Yellow Jackets, 1967 Kentucky State Basketball Championship team. He was a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and the University of Louisville Cardinals basketball team. More than anything, he loved a great round of golf.
He attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, and later earned a bachelor’s in religious arts in theology degree from Jacksonville Theological Seminary and a Master of Ministry degree from Freedom Bible College and Seminary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Eddie Johnson.
The Rev. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Joy Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Belinda Polk of Lexington; two granddaughters, Miriam Polk and Jessie Polk of Lexington; one brother, Howard Johnson of Minneapolis; two sisters, Brenda Smith of San Antonio and Linda Williams of Indianapolis; one brother-in-law, the Rev. Johnathan Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be noon Saturday at Mount Zion Church in Earlington with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Services entrusted to Mason and Sons Funeral Home.
