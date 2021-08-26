CLAY — Kenneth Ray Moore, of Clay, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh. He was born Sept. 16, 1949, to the late Garnett and Marie Moore. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and has worked for Mercer Transportation for 15 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin; and a sister, Ramona Fireline.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Phylis Moore; one daughter, Penny Moore (Mike McDowell); two sisters, Patty Simpson of Clay and Carol Moore of Madisonville; three brothers, Jerry Denton (Betty) of Wisconsin and Garnett Moore (Nancy) and Wes Moore, both of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Jacob Gibson (Linda) and Cody Gibson (Elizabeth); and five step-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Ronnie Gibson officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday.
Online condolences can be made to www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.