Sonya Kay McChesney, 77, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, near her residence in Dawson Springs. Ms. McChesney was born July 4, 1944, to the late Clarence Duncan and Georgia French Duncan. She was a graduate of Charleston High School. Sonya Kay worked at the Fox Lumber Company in Nortonville before she married Tom Williamson and moved to Oregon for several years. She returned to Dawson Springs in the 1970s and worked at Ottenheimer & Co. in the front office and shipping departments. In the 1990s, she and her husband, John McChesney, owned and operated the local laundromat.
Sonya Kay was a longtime member of Dunn Missionary Baptist Church, where she played the piano. Her Christian faith was the most important thing in her life and molded her generous nature. She was known as a giver and caretaker, spending many of her days in service to others. Her life was ordered around being a help to people in need, especially her family, friends and neighbors. In her retirement years, she spent a significant amount of time with her children and grandchildren in Lexington and Ithaca, New York.
Preceding Ms. McChesney in death were her parents.
Ms. McChesney is survived by a daughter, Nikole (Chris) Christensen of Lexington; a son, Michael Duane (Kimberly) Williamson of Ithaca, New York; four sisters, Edna Gamblin, Brenda Sue Duncan, Jane Holland and Thressa (Kenneth) McClain, all of Madisonville; a brother, Sammy (Joyce) Duncan of Jefferson City, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Nathan Williamson, Scott (Audrey) Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Katie Georgia Christensen, Duncan Christensen and Flora Christensen.
Visitation for Sonya Kay McChesney will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at noon Monday at Dunn Baptist Church in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Bobby Sellers officiating the service. Burial will follow at McNeely Cemetery in Hopkins County.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
