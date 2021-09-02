Jeffery Dow Leek Sr., 68, of Hopkinsville, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was formerly a truck driver for Leek Van and Storage.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Staton Leek; son Jeff Leek Jr.; daughter Dawn Hancock; brothers Joe Leek, Jim Leek and Jack Leek; and sisters Jo Ann McNichols, Joy Stokes and Jacqueline Bird.

Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Barren Springs Baptist Church, 5012 Dogwood Kelly Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was in charge of the arrangements.