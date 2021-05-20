Pedro R. Mendoza, 64, of Hanson, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. Born Oct. 31, 1956, to the late Pedro and Santos Mendoza of Mexico, he attended Pritchett’s Chapel and was employed by Warrior Coal Co., where he worked at the prep plant. He had many interests such as auctions, flea markets, car shows, car races, wood working and being a mechanic. His favorite hobby was time with his grandchildren and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaspard and Verdie Ware; and sister Marlene Alexander.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisa (Southard) Mendoza of Hanson; four children, Alan Mendoza of Burna, Ben (Brittanie) Wells of Dixon, Meghan Bostick of Providence and Zachary (Ashley Barker) Brinkley of Providence; nine grandchildren, Dylan Mendoza, Owen Wells, Bristol Johnson, Briley Oldham, Wyatt Wade, Sophia Bostick, Ellee Bostick, Jay Bostick and Charles Johnston; and several bonus children.
Services were held at Pritchett’s Chapel on Wednesday. Bro. Steve Terry and Bro. Gary Hardest officiated. Burial followed at Old Salem Cemetery in Hanson.
Pallbearers were Billy “Hillbilly” Knight, Mike Branson, Jacob Laddy, Zach Brinkley, Caleb White and Jared Turner. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Ashby and Jim Eaves.
The family request donations be made to Landon’s Hope or Pritchett’s Chapel Church. Information is listed at bandyfuneral home.com.
