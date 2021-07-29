Hilda Genell Denton, 81, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home. Born Oct. 1, 1939, to the late Nelson and Bula (Sneed) Camplin of St. Charles, she was a lifelong member of Gilland Ridge Church. She found joy in her family and was always there for them with a practical answer and a loving touch.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles Denton; daughter Regina Denton; and siblings Faye Grundy, Loudella Camplin, Harold Camplin, James Lee Camplin and Sam Camplin.
She is survived by her son, Charles Anthony (Kim) Denton of Pekin, Illinois; daughters Belinda (Greg) Hibbs of Earlington and Sandra (Johnny) O’Leary of Madisonville; three grandsons, Justin Denton, Jonathan Cates and Jacob Cates; three great-grandsons, Cooper, Levi and Silas Cates; nine step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jean Cummings of Providence, Dean Duncan of St. Charles, Charles (Robin) Camplin of Nortonville and Darrell Camplin of St. Charles.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial to follow at Cranor Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
