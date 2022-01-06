Virgil Deon Ladd, 81, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence. He retired with Westate Construction and was a member of the Lafayette Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Kaye Johnson Ladd; daughter Deonna Kaye Ladd Adams; and sister Ona Gayle Fraser.
The service was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs and can be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial was at Lafayette Cemetery near Dawson Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.