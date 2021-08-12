John D. Ivy, 87, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Christian County on Oct. 9, 1933, to the late John W. and Rosie M. Ivy.
Mr. Ivy was of the Christian faith. He retired from Illinois Central Gulf, where he worked as a railroader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Ivy, in 2014; one brother; two sisters; and one son, William Leslie “Buckwheat” Ivy.
Mr. Ivy is survived by his six children, Barbara Huddleston of Dawson Springs, Joyce Seward of Logansport, Indiana, Gladys Brasher of Nortonville, Daniel Ivy of St. Charles and Joe Ivy and John Ivy, both of Madisonville; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Monte Fuller officiating. Burial to follow at Old Suthards Cemetery in Suthards. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bobo Adamson, Joseph Ivy, Billy Tackett, Jason Morgan, Eric Kembel and Cody Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Ivy, Tyler Richardson and Damon Driver.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.