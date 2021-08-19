Thomas Martin Nelson, 69, of
Tamaroa, IL passed away Sunday, August
15, 2021.
He was born July 14, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to the late Alvin Nelson and Thelma Colleen Long Nelson. He was also preceded
in death by one grandson, Preston
Reece Mills.
Thomas worked at Peabody Coal Camp 2 and was a member of the mine and rescue team until closure of the mines. Tom was a member and active in the UMWA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. Tom was always watching basketball ( high school and college) but most important was University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY.
He is survived by two daughters, Christy (Kent) Mills and Tracy Langdon both of Madisonville; five brothers, Charles
Alvin ( Linda) Nelson
of Lakeland, FL,
William Bernard ( Shannon) Nelson of Hanson, Douglas Wayne (Mary) Nelson of Hanson, Tony Lee Nelson of Hanson and Wendell Bruce (Teresa) Nelson of Holton, KS; two grandchildren, Jordon Thomas Langdon,
Eli Chase Langdon,
and two great grandchildren; Skylnn and Colson Langdon. Along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service
will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday August 21, 2012, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 until the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will
be Jordan Langdon,
Eli Langdon, Jarrod Nelson, Stephen Stobaugh, David Stobaugh, and Fred Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be
Steve Nelson, Kevin Nelson, and Bryan Nelson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.