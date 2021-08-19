MADNWS-08-19-21 NELSON THOMAS PIC OBIT

Thomas Martin Nelson, 69, of

Tamaroa, IL passed away Sunday, August

15, 2021.

He was born July 14, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to the late Alvin Nelson and Thelma Colleen Long Nelson. He was also preceded

in death by one grandson, Preston

Reece Mills.

Thomas worked at Peabody Coal Camp 2 and was a member of the mine and rescue team until closure of the mines. Tom was a member and active in the UMWA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. Tom was always watching basketball ( high school and college) but most important was University of Kentucky Basketball. He was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Hanson, KY.

He is survived by two daughters, Christy (Kent) Mills and Tracy Langdon both of Madisonville; five brothers, Charles

Alvin ( Linda) Nelson

of Lakeland, FL,

William Bernard ( Shannon) Nelson of Hanson, Douglas Wayne (Mary) Nelson of Hanson, Tony Lee Nelson of Hanson and Wendell Bruce (Teresa) Nelson of Holton, KS; two grandchildren, Jordon Thomas Langdon,

Eli Chase Langdon,

and two great grandchildren; Skylnn and Colson Langdon. Along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service

will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday August 21, 2012, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and after 9 until the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will

be Jordan Langdon,

Eli Langdon, Jarrod Nelson, Stephen Stobaugh, David Stobaugh, and Fred Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be

Steve Nelson, Kevin Nelson, and Bryan Nelson.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.