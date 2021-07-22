Cleatus Roy Adams Sr., 69, of Ilsley, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Adams was born May 1, 1952, in Dawson Springs to the late Roy Farris Adams and Anna Louise Hicks Adams. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Adams is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Camila Corn Adams of Ilsley; one daughter, Brandy Lantrip (Scott) of Ilsley; one son, Cleatus Roy “Pete” Adams Jr. (Holly) of Ilsley; three sisters, Joy Forbes and Brenda Richardson (Tommy Wayne) of Ilsley and Charlotte Beshear (David) of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren, Alexis Almon (Adam), Jordan Adams and Morgan Adams.
A graveside service for Mr. Adams was held Tuesday at the Ilsley Cemetery in Ilsley. The Rev. Steve Rutherford officiated. Burial followed at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers were David Beshear, Tommy Wayne Richardson, Johnny Slaton, Scott Corn, Jordan Adams and Adam Almon. Morgan Adams was an honorary pallbearer.
