The Lady Panthers headed into a long spring break with a 16-1 loss on the road in Princeton last Thursday evening, but the lopsided score doesn’t tell the complete story.
The game started well for Dawson Springs in the first when Rachel Young reached on a single, then stole second and third. A single by Macy Drennan scored Young, giving the Lady Panthers their first lead of the season at 1-0.
Caldwell County scored one in the bottom half to tie the game up at 1-1, then unloaded in the bottom of the second, scoring 12 runs to go ahead 13-1. Three more runs in the bottom of the third brought the game to an early end.
Young was a definite bright spot for the Lady Panthers, going 2-for-2 from the plate. Drennan went 1-for-1 with an RBI. Young is currently leading the team with a .500 batting average.
Trinty Randolph took the loss. In three innings she gave up 12 hits and struck out two while allowing 16 earned runs.
Although the Lady Tigers outhit the Lady Panthers 12-4 in the game, Dawson Springs was making contact and getting the ball in play. Caldwell County was only able to muster three strikeouts, having to rely on good fielding instead to keep the Lady Panthers from reaching base.
Dawson Springs will be off until Monday, when they travel to UHA for the 2nd Region All “A” Classic at 5:30 p.m.
