FESTUS, Mo. — Robert E. Lee Jr., 85, of Festus, Missouri, died Sept. 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospice South in St. Louis County. Mr. Lee was an Army veteran, serving from 1958 to 1966. He worked at the Ligon Systems Inc. all his life. Mr. Lee and his wife were members of First Baptist Church in Madisonville for 15 years and the First Baptist Church of Arnold, Missouri, for more than 40 years. He was named a Kentucky Colonel. He also enjoyed making ice cream and barbecue chicken; growing vegetables and flowers. Born Sept. 10, 1936, in Hopkins County, Ky., he was the son of the late Robert and Verna Lee.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Anita Louise (Deardorff) Lee of Festus; a son: Brian Lee of Festus; a daughter: Lelia Lee (Tim) Mullins; three grandchildren: Mallie Mullins (Brent) Reeder, Amanda Mullins (Mark) Barbeau and Rachel Mullins (Danny) Ochiltree; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister: Alexa (Larry) Finley of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by two sisters: Betty (Sory “Bubbie”) Offutt and Mary (Thomas) Mitchell.
Services with full military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks.
