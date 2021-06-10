Gary Lee Willyerd, 72, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro.
He was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Anna, Illinois, to the late Mary Sadler Kluepfel and George Willyerd. Gary worked for Integrated Energy Technologies as an ultrasound technician in Evansville, Indiana, and worked at Arvin and Special Metals in Princeton. He was a retired U.S. Army Reservist, where he served as a drill sergeant. He was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville. Gary enjoyed reading his Bible, gardening and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Mount.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Brenda Myatt Willyerd; daughter Debra (Stephen) Garlene Enoch of Madisonville; granddaughters Irelane Lee Enoch and Gracie Dale Enoch, both of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies, Heidi and Cocoa.
The service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church, 1055 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431 with Dr. Michael Knight officiating and with military honors performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A graveside service and burial will be noon Sunday at Casper Cemetery, 110 Casper Church Road, Anna, IL 62906. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
