Joshua Brian Lindsey, 47, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mr. Lindsey was born Dec. 7, 1974, in Madisonville to Vickie Whitfield Lindsey Eich and the late Anthony “Tony” Lindsey. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked for a mobile cell phone center in West Evansville.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Rachel Sprouse.
Surviving family members include his wife, Laura Lindsey of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Marcela Hemchand of Las Vegas; two step-sons, Jacob Duvall of Greenville and Jeremy Duvall of Central City; a brother, A.J. Lindsey of Missouri; and two grandchildren, Waylon Duvall and Raelynn Duvall.
A visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 10 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Johnnie Davis with burial to follow at noon Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Tennessee Fisher House, P.O. Box 11693, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or at tennesseefisher
Condolences may be expressed at beshearfuneral
