Wanda Rose Howton, 76, of Hanson, and formerly of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law’s residence. She worked for Arvins’ and Ottenheimers’. She was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.

Survivors include her son, David Howton; and sisters Ernestine Gray, Sue Hobgood, Brenda Davis and Betty Walters.

Service was held Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.