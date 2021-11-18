Wanda Rose Howton, 76, of Hanson, and formerly of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law’s residence. She worked for Arvins’ and Ottenheimers’. She was a member of the Star of Bethlehem Church.
Survivors include her son, David Howton; and sisters Ernestine Gray, Sue Hobgood, Brenda Davis and Betty Walters.
Service was held Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.