SLAUGHTERS — James “Jimmy” Willard Goff went to his heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 15, 1958, to the late Willard Goff and Helen Romanello.
He was a member of Slaughters Baptist Church, the Webster County Cattleman’s Association and Webster County Water Board.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy; daughters Jennifer (Brandon) Clark, Barbara Goff and Leslie (Jeremy) Brown; a nephew who was like a son to him, Logan (Amber) Goff; stepfather John Romanello; and grandchildren Hayden (Little Man) and Hannah (Shorty) Clark, Mackenzie (Cloverbud) McIntosh, Melanie (M&M), James (Spud) and Mia (Tickle) Brown and Sawyer (Crosscut) and Rhett Goff, all of Slaughters.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Slaughters Baptist Church with burial at Slaughters Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Slaughters Baptist Church. Bro. Brad Tucker will officiate.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Clark, Hayden Clark, Logan Goff, Jeremy Brown, Matt Duncan and Rusty Holloman.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Brown, Sawyer Goff, Hannah Clark, Melanie Brown, Mia Brown and Mackenzie McIntosh.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice or Gideons.
