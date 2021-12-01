Charlotte Lear, 77, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at residence.
She was born February 10, 1944, in Browder, KY, to the late James Wesley Stewart and Mary B. Hope Stewart. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert Lear, and daughter, Mary Gunby.
Charlotte enjoyed singing, playing piano and doing puzzles.
She is survived by two sons, Wesley (Sheron) Lear of Anton, KY and Robert (Carol) Lear of Madisonville; son-in-law, John Gunby; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and her two three friends, Carolyn Eveland, Barb Lynch, and Jeanie.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chaplain Thomas Cantwell officiating. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery in Greenville, KY.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences
may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.