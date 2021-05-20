MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Rowena Ladd, 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Creekside Assisted Living in Murfreesboro. She was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Nortonville to the late Alma Lee Pendley and Gilbert Pendley. Rowena was of the Christian faith and enjoyed quilting, needlepointing and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ladd; and brother Don Pendley.
Survivors include her son, Jason (Kaye) Ladd of La Vergne, Tennessee; brothers Johnny (Pat) Pendley of Nebo and Dickie Pendley of Madisonville; favorite granddaughter, Magen Ladd of Nashville, Tennessee; favorite grandson, Brandon Ladd of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Brandon Ladd, Eric Harris, Tim Pendley, J.C. Pendley and Troy Pendley.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfunrealinc.com.
