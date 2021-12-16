Jeffrey Kane Eckert, 70, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Born Dec. 27, 1950, to the late Lloyd and Lucy “Rose” (Clark) Eckert of Ohio, he was a class of ‘69 graduate from Fairmont West in Kettering, Ohio, and went on to graduate Pi Kappa Alpha class of ‘73 from Ohio University. He founded J.K. Eckert & Co. Inc., a book publishing company, in 1988 in Nokomis, Florida. The company produced over 400 books for premier publishing houses such as McGraw Hill and Van Nostrand Reinhold. Jeff loved to let loose by playing in various bands from the 1970s — 2000s, including Catfish, Wilson Walker & The Little King and Straight Eight & Thin Ice. Another accomplishment and hobby was being a small aircraft pilot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Marie Eckert; and wife, Jennifer “Lulu” Nelson Eckert.
He is survived by his brother, Roger (Linda) Eckert of Ohio; niece Sherry (Eckert) Kane; nephews Michael (Terri) Eckert and Daniel (Kate) Eckert; stepchildren Chad (Summer) Burgett of Cadiz, Amy (Brent) Blades of Nortonville, Kristen O’Grady of Florida and Karen Fraggos of Massachusetts; and he was “Poppy” to Mason Burgett, Abi Burgett, Ashton Utley, Reagan Utley and Charlie Utley.
Memorial service were Wednesday at Madisonville First Assembly of God Church. Bro. Heath Carlton officiated.
