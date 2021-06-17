CALVERT CITY — Mrs. Doris Ray Lapradd, 83, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. The daughter of Kimmel and Frances Marggie (Mitchell) Franklin, she was a native of Hopkins County, a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church and a mother and homemaker.
Mrs. Lapradd was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Franklin R. Lapradd; one son, Donald Wayne Lapradd; one brother, Jessie Thomas Franklin; and one sister, Hazel Neisz.
Mrs. Lapradd is survived by her daughter, Penny Lapradd of Calvert City; one brother, the Rev. Samuel Thomas Franklin of Hanson; two sisters, Josie Churkey of Calvert City and Frances Hibbs of Madisonville; and one grandson, Wyatt Lapradd of Ballard County.
Services were conducted Saturday at Collier Funeral Home, 211 W. Fifth St., Benton, KY 42025. The Rev. Sammy Franklin officiated. Interment followed at Calvert City Cemetery.
