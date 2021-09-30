William “Bill” Harkins, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born May 17, 1942, in Providence to the late Annie Rose Cullen Harkins and Lonnie Franklin Harkins. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and absolutely loved UK sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James “Buddy” Harkins; and his sisters, Marie Ailes and Cuba Little-Heseman.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jane Buchanan Harkins of Madisonville; daughter Lisa (Merle) Compton of Madisonville; brothers David (Ann) Harkins and Johnnie Harkins, both of Kuttawa, and Jack (Judy) Harkins of Providence; sisters Lonnye Rose Dorris of Providence and Roxy (Roger) Allen of Madisonville; grandson Kyle (Le’Anna Browning) Compton of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
