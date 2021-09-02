MANNINGTON — Donald Ray Phelps, 75, of Mannington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Evansville Select Specialty Hospital. Born June 23, 1946, to the late James Monroe and Charlena (Gamblin) Phelps of Nortonville, he attended Star of Bethlehem Church, worked as a truck driver throughout his life and was the fire chief for Mannington Fire Department for many years. Donald played the guitar and loved gospel music. He was a hunter, whatever was in season at the time, and he loved horses. He was a good man, had a loving heart and was proud of his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Estella Duncan, Rena Moore, Eva Allen and Katie Phelps; two brothers, Bill and Jimmy Phelps; and daughter-in-law Crystal Shumaker.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianna Shumaker Phelps; sons Monte Shumaker of Nortonville and Scotty (Phyllis) Phelps of St. Charles; three grandchildren, Johnathan Oliver, Danial Phelps and April Phelps; six great-grandchildren, Kammeron Ferguson, Mathyus Phelps, Gavin Phelps, Coyten Oliver, Kencaide Oliver and Lincoln Oliver; sister Rita Stokes of White Plains; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Mark Shumaker, Bro. W.H. Shumaker, Bro. Brad Giffin and Bro. Ross Burns officiating. Burial to follow at Shaw Cemetery. Donald’s nieces will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
