Alice Margaret Menser Biggs, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. She was a hair, hand and foot model in her youth. Alice was a homemaker, caring mom and the best neighborhood mother to all the neighborhood children. She was an animal lover and never met an animal that she didn’t try to help and provide for. She loved to garden, was an excellent cook, seamstress and loved playing cards, particularly solitaire and sudoku. She had been a manager of the shoe department for K-Mart, leaving this job to be a full-time mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Biggs; father Eldie Rex “Moon” Dulin Menser; mother Georgia Huddleston Menser Alexander; daughter Linda Faye Goodaker Rodriguez; and three brothers, Arther Menser, Charles Menser and James Alexander.
She is survived by her three daughters, Toni Jean Blackmon of California, Nyoka Tyann Lopez of Louisiana and Gloria Lyhn Matheney of California; son Gilbert C. Lopez of Dawson Springs; four sisters, Judy Fiddler, Ruby Ware, Linda Hill and Wanda Kirkman; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
