Thomas Lee Qualls, 64, of Madisonville, died at 5:16 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Crofton.
A native of Hopkins County, he was born Jan. 17, 1957, the son of the late Freman Qualls and Josephine Mills Phelps. He worked as an independent contractor for Lowes.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Lori Dunn of Madisonville; his son, Matthew (Cathy) Qualls of New Johnsonville, Tennessee and John Wiles of Madisonville; his daughter, Jami Wiles of Madisonville; his brother, Ben (Reba) Qualls of Nokomis, Florida; his sisters, Martha Qualls of Nashville, Tennessee, and Peggy (John) Chastain of Evansville, Indiana; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.