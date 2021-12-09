Kathy Lynn Moore, 62, of Madisonville, KY, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 15, 1959, in Madisonville, to the late Jimmie Moore and Martha Berry Moore.
Kathy loved animals, reading history books, and novels. She was a graduate of Murray State University and University of Southern Indiana.
She is survived by
her sister, Regina (Jeff) Moore Newman of Louisville, KY; and her brother, Chris (Nancy) Moore of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
