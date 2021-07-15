A man arrested in connection to the June 1 murder of 16-year-old Dakota Carter is now waiting for a grand jury to convene in Caldwell County to discuss his drug charges before coming to Hopkins County.
Michael Roche, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged June 2 with complicity to murder in the shooting of the Dawson Springs teen.
Roche also was charged with cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Roche was housed in the Caldwell County Jail where he has already appeared for multiple pre-trial conferences for the drug and endangering charges.
According to the Caldwell County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, those charges will now go before a grand jury, but did not confirm when the grand jury will take up the case.
The Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office said Wednesday they had not received any information about when Roche would come into the Hopkins County system for the complicity to murder charges.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson said through email on Wednesday there were no updates to give from the investigation. McPherson did not return comment on if the KSP still considers the murder an active investigation, if more arrests were expected to be made in the case or if additional charges were anticipated to be filed against Roche.
