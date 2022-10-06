According to City Administrator for Madisonville, Brad Long, there is a new ambassador program for all those who live or own a business in the city.
“We started taking applications over the summer,” Long said. “The program began this past month (September) and we are very excited to kick it off.”
Each month the ambassadors will get to learn more about the city of Madisonville. The goal, according to Long, is to teach them what it takes to make the city run. They will get to meet a different administrative team each month and learn about the different departments and how they function.
“This month they are meeting the city council and city departments. As of right now we have 14 members, which is great for the first time doing this.”
There is also one high school junior in the program, which Long is hopeful that this will turn to a junior ambassador program for the youth.
The program runs Sept-May. For more information on the ambassador program, or if you are interested in joining, please reach out to Brad Long with the city of Madisonville, or visit madisonvilleliving.com. Applications are accepted each year on Aug. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.