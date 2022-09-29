Nashville Songwriters will be performing in Dawson Springs on Oct. 7 to bring awareness back to the reality that those who were impacted by last December’s tornado are still on a long road to recovery. The show will take place in the town square from 6 to 9 p.m.
A former Madisonville resident of 20 years, and Lions Club member, Ray Ligon, is proud to not only be performing but helping to get this event put together for the community.
“I have moved around quite a bit. I was in the army for six years and I have never been more plugged into a community in my life than when I lived in Kentucky,” Ligon said. “Kentucky is my home.”
Ligon, who now lives in Nashville, is plugged in to the Singer/Songwriters there and has connections within.
“When I first thought about doing this, I knew that I could get some folks together to do a concert and raise money for the tornado relief. I talked to the two duos I had in mind about doing it, and they jumped on board right away. They’re awesome, it is going to be an awesome show.”
For those who are not familiar with what a “Writers-In-The-Round” is, it is simply that. This lends a place for songwriters to come and do two or three of their songs for a crowd and entertain.
“Usually three or four people are on stage for a half hour, one goes, then the next, then the next, then back to the singer who started, and it goes ‘round. Once that group is finished singing they get down and the next group goes up. Some will jam along if they are feelin’ the groove.”
This will be a free event for the community. There will be a bucket for people to throw cash donations into, and all donations received will stay in Hopkins County to be used for the tornado survivors in whatever ways that they need it.
“We’re gonna entertain the fire outta them folks. We’re really hoping for an awesome turnout!”
The stage will be in the way of a donated goose neck trailer, and seating will be limited so all are encouraged to bring their own chairs and coolers.
Performers joining Ray Ligon, are the duo of “Janet & Charles Cox”, and another duo, “Carryin’ On”, (Brennan & Jacque McGuire).
For more information on the event, go to, visitmadisonvilleky.com and click on the events tab where you will see the “Nashville Songwriters for Hopkins County Tornado Relief”.
“I just want to give back, bring a smile to their faces, that’s what it’s all about. I wanna give them some encouragement. Don’t give up. Drive on. Kentucky Strong!”
