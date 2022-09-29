Blanchard Gracious Acres, located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs, will be hosting their first annual “Acoustics, Bonfires & S’mores” event October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m.
“We are a mini farm petting zoo, so we’re always trying to get creative and add fun opportunities for our community,” Owner of Blanchard’s Gracious Acres, Jennifer Blanchard said. “Fall is my favorite time of year and I’ve always loved sitting around a fire listening to music with friends, so why not bring it to the farm. It’s beautiful at night.”
The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the live music starting around 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit back and enjoy the weather and some entertainment.
“The petting zoo will be open, we will have live music by Denim & Pearls, fire pits going and s’mores. Ten dollars will include s’more kit materials and water. We will have additional drinks and snacks available for purchase. You’ll be able to purchase feed cups to feed the animals and we have pumpkins for sale to take home with you.”
This event is open to the community, and according to Blanchard they are praying for beautiful weather and a great turnout.
“We are small, but full of love. We look forward to a great night of entertainment and fun.”
If you have additional questions please reach out to the farm directly, 270-339-5190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.