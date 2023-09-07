Scott Mulvahill will be the first performance for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2023-2024 Coffeehouse Series.
Mulvahill will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. He is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and world-renowned upright bassist. He performs Americana, bluegrass, folk, jazz, rock & roll, and roots music.
Mulvahill was raised in Houston, Texas, and started his career as a member of the Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder. He was encouraged by musical mentor Bruce Hornsby to develop his songwriting.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located on Madisonville Community College’s north campus, 2000 College Drive, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
