Scott Mulvahill is a frontman, singer-songwriter, world-renowned upright bassist, and multi-instrumentalist who will be performing at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 22 for the first Coffeehouse Series.

Mulvahill will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.