Visitation at the Hopkins County Jail has been expanded, according to Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis.
The expansion began on July 12 and allows inmates to have one 30 minute visit per week. According to Lewis, visits must still be scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors are asked to continue to schedule a visit at least 24 hours in advance.
Inmates will be limited to two visitors at a time. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask at all times during their visit.
Lewis said the jail is also allowing in-person lawyer and pastor visits.
“We are starting some of the volunteer groups back,” he said. “We haven’t started all of them back yet, but we are bringing some of them in. The volunteer groups do all of our church services so they are coming in for that and some of the other programs.”
Lewis said the introduction of volunteer groups and other visitors has been done slowly.
Even as the jail continues to allow more visitors and volunteers in, the jail will monitor the Delta variant of COVID-19, which has now become the dominant variant and is considered more transmissible.
“We haven’t heard anything from the state level yet,” said Lewis. “We have been monitoring it ourselves, and obviously we will follow any guidelines that come down from the state.”
Lewis said some precautions are still in place that were done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are still wearing masks and still having inmates wear masks as they travel in the hallways,” he said. “Vaccinations are still continuing on a regular basis to get anybody who changed their mind or was arrested since the last time we did vaccinations”
Lewis said the quarantining process for new inmates has changed due to the volume of intakes the jail is receiving now.
“We are still doing a quarantine procedure and introducing new inmates slowly to the general population,” he said.
Updates will be given on the Hopkins County Jail’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hopkinscountyjail.
As of now, the schedule for visitation is as follows:
• general population male inmates on Sundays from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
• maximum custody male inmates on Fridays from 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m.
• protective custody male inmates on Fridays and Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
• maximum and protective custody male inmates on Fridays and Saturdays from 11-11:30 a.m.
• special needs male inmates on Sundays from 8-8:15 a.m. and Mondays from 10:30-11 a.m.
• general population female inmates on Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 3:30-5 p.m.
• maximum custody female inmates on Fridays from 2-2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30-11 a.m.
• protective custody female inmates from 2:30-3 p.m. on Fridays and 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
• maximum and protective custody female inmates from 11:30 a.m. — noon on Fridays and Saturdays.
• special needs female inmates on Sundays from 8:15-8:30 a.m. on Sunday and 11-11:30 a.m. on Mondays.
