American music icon, Texas native, now Tennessee resident, Rodney Crowell will be making his way to Madisonville, Saturday May 14, at the Glema Center to kick off his tour.
With more than 40 years of experience, Crowell is a two-time Grammy Award winner with five hits of his own, among other accolades and accomplishments, he has a legacy of writing songs for other music icons.
With his roots strongly focusing in country music, he has written chart-topping hits for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and much more. Crowell has also written songs for John Denver, Jimmy Buffett, The Grateful Dead, Bob Seger and countless other artists.
“We are thrilled to have American music icon Rodney Crowell kicking off his May tour here in Madisonville,” Liz Schweizer, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Representative said. “The renovations that have been completed at the Glema Center over the past two years include a center aisle and much more accessible seating. If you haven’t been to a show yet this season, it’s like a whole new auditorium.”
Crowell came up in Nashville’s songwriting heyday alongside Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt and Stee Earle and has continued a legacy of camaraderie and kinship with his peers well into the iconic era of his career. As many say, “your favorite song was probably written by Rodney Crowell.”
There are still some tickets available, be sure to visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com or call 270-821-2787. Tickets range in price from $25-$35 depending on seating location.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.