Dawson Springs BBQ Chairperson Kathy Nichols classified Friday, July 23 as a “good day.”
Nichols was referring to the 73rd Annual Dawson, an event that serves as the lone fundraiser for the Dawson Springs Community Center.
The weekend festivities are centered around BBQ and sauce as the meat is prepared on the pits at the municipal park the day prior by the Knights of Columbus who volunteered their services, with many members sitting up all night to fan the flames.
“Special thanks to the Knights of Columbus,” Nichols said.
In the early morning on Friday, the meat was pulled from the pits and taken to the community center where volunteers were waiting to shred it so it could be sold by the pound or sandwich.
“We saw some new faces show up to volunteer that morning which was fantastic,” said Nichols. “That’s what it’s going to take to get to 74, 75, 100 years — new people.”
The BBQ and sauce sales and proceeds from the raffle, 5K, car show, and golf scramble go directly to cover operating costs of the community center for the year.
“Financially, the figures are looking good,” she said.
BBQ was sold during lunch at the center, at the street fair, and at the local Food Giant on Arcadia Ave. The community center’s Board members met in June to make the sauce, and then again in early July to bottle it.
According to Nichols, the Board members made 840 bottles of sauce. “We ran out of bottles trying to meet the demand,” she said.
The meat itself sold out at the community center, the street fair, and car show.
“There was a larger crowd to eat lunch than anticipated,” Nichols said. “There were just a couple of pounds of BBQ remaining at the Food Giant on Sunday night. The 5K and the car show were among our successes.
Twelve golfers participated in the scramble held at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park on Saturday.
“That’s something that was successful in the past that we tried to bring back this year,” she said.
Those participating in the scramble gave the board members pointers for next year.
“We have to grow it, and we are always open to suggestions,” Nichols said.
According to Nichols, the “post-lockdown crowd was decent” in regards to its size at the street fair. Due to restrictions, the street fair was not part of the festivities in 2020.
“The raffle was a huge success — just about sold out of tickets — and the Instant Zeal Band, who donated their talents for the evening, was just amazing,” she said.
While the raffle and music were popular facets of the street fair, the Board members see room for improvement.
“Our goal for next year is to see more creative booths,” Nichols said. “Since we can’t attract the vendors of the huge rides for one night, we need more games for the kids. If you see a Board member out and about, express your appreciation. They work hard and they deserve it.”
