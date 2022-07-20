Money was the focus of Tuesday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council — the first meeting of the new fiscal year.
Roby Linton, chief of the city’s fire department, was on-hand to request the council’s approval of $100,000 in ARPA funds from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court. The council’s approval is necessary so that Mayor Chris Smiley can sign to accept those funds on the department’s behalf.
With the $100,000, Linton plans to “move forward to replace the brush truck that we lost the night of the storm and go from there,” he said. Remaining monies will be used to extend the building that houses the department and for striping the truck donated to the city by Jeffersontown. The council unanimously approved Linton’s request after a report from the budget committee.
Also following the budget committee’s recommendations, the council voted unanimously to give a $1 raise “across the board” to city employees for “extraordinary service” in the aftermath of the tornado, extend the fire department’s current structure, and to open bids for the department’s old brush truck. Council members Kenny Mitchell and Mark McGregor, along with Smiley and City Clerk Janet Dunbar, serve on the budget committee.
Mitchell presented a committee report concerning the services of a FEMA consultant.
“We are still in need of the consultant’s services,” he said. “If we continue, in the new contract, we just have to give them a 15-day notice when we decide to discontinue the service.”
According to Smiley, Matt Watson is currently the only consultant remaining to assist the city’s rebuilding process following December’s tornado.
McGregor agreed and motioned to sign a contract through the end of 2022, given that the 15-day notice is stated in the contract. The motion passed unanimously.
In other business, the council:
• is considering a proposal by Allen Davis, owner of the property on Pine Street formerly known as Dawson Village, which was totally destroyed in the tornado on Dec. 10. Davis would like to proceed with a “Planned Unit Development” which would not be restricted by the zoning ordinance in that specific development if approved by the council. Once approved, Davis plans to proceed with building four free-standing one bedroom/one bath apartments of 506 square feet with laundry facilities in each unit. “It would cost $6 million to rebuild the apartment complex as it was, and that isn’t something I am looking to do,” said Davis.
• listened to a plea from Assistant Police Chief Lance Nosbusch. “(Patrick) Baker has been injured in a motorcycle accident and will be out for several weeks to several months, so as far as departmental needs, we are requesting the hiring of an additional officer.” Nosbusch also explained that the department’s other two officers are currently “out sick.” McGregor spoke for the budget committee and agreed to consider the request.
• accepted the historic preservation grant application ($750,000).
• denied the $700 offer for the lien release on the property at 104 Oak St. Mitchell pointed out that the lien, which stands at $8,000, is partially due to the dilapidated home.
“While they’ve cleaned up the yard, the house is still dilapidated,” he said. Councilman Joe Allen added that the back yard has also not been cleaned.
“Our hands are pretty much tied on this,” said Smiley.
