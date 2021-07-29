Dawson Springs will receive additional funding in the amount of $681,321.14 from the American Rescue Plan Act to offset expenses and loss of revenues related to COVID-19.
The announcement was made by Gov. Andy Beshear last week that more than $157 million in funding for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan.
The funding can be used to offset COVID-19 costs for personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said that $200,000 of that funding would go toward the sewer project the city is wanting to begin.
“We have a sewer project plan coming in and it went over bid quite a bit,” he said. “The other part we haven’t discussed with what we are going to do with that yet. We will have to look at the guidelines to see what we can do with it.”
Brian Thomas, the Superintendent for Dawson Springs Sewer and Water, said the budget for the project was $2.4 million but the bid came in at $2.6 million for the total.
“We asked to borrow $200,000 so we could build as planned versus having to cut some of the fat out of the project,” he said.
Along with this funding, Dawson Springs received a $1 million loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, a Delta Regional Authority grant of $300,000 and a $1 million community development block grant, according to past reports.
